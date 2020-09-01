The federal government is once again sponsoring free coronavirus testing in Baton Rouge and has opened two "walk-in" testing sites located at the LSU Student Union and the F. G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University.

Officials recommend getting tested if you're experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or if you've been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. An email address and phone number must be provided in order to receive results.

