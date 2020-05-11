Saying Louisiana has made significant strides in combating the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will begin loosening restrictions this weekend on churches, restaurants, salons and gyms, moving the state away from a “stay-at-home” position he enacted in late March.

The new regulations take effect Friday, largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses and churches newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear masks.

Restaurants and coffee shops can reopen inside seating and table service. Barbers and salons can resume color services and cuts. Museums, zoos, aquariums and movie theaters can also resume operations, and gamblers will be allowed to return to casinos and video poker sites. But none can exceed the 25% capacity level.

The restrictions still in place will last until June 5.

Below are 13 slides from a presentation Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Office of Public Health, shared in a news conference Monday announcing the upcoming re-opening.

You can also watch Billioux explain the graphics and see the full presentation in this video:

The Democratic governor said he decided to lessen the constraints he enacted in late March because Louisiana, one of the nation’s early hot spots for the coronavirus, is seeing consistent declines in new virus cases and hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients.

“The people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced in order to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards said.

Fears of overwhelming hospital capacity and running out of ventilators for the most fragile patients have subsided. And Edwards said the state is taking the needed steps to increase testing and to hire contact tracers who can track the people who have tested positive for the virus and those they’ve been in contact with. Those people could then be isolated to slow the rate of infections.

Edwards’ current stay-at-home order is credited with lessening the scale of the virus outbreak. But as May began, Edwards has faced increasing pressure from Republican elected officials to start reopening more of the economy.

Louisiana’s economy has been decimated by business closures enacted to slow the disease’s spread. More than 310,000 people already have qualified for unemployment benefits, according to the state labor department.

For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough that resolve in several weeks. But some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe symptoms that can be fatal.

Nearly 32,000 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the virus, and 2,242 have died from the COVID-19 disease, according to the state health department.

Rebecca Santana reported from New Orleans. Associated Press reporter Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.