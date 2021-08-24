Mall of La., hospitals petitioning for annexation _lowres

Advocate staff photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- Views of the Baton Rouge General on Picardy off Bluebonnet Boulevard.

A hand-written message from one COVID patient in the intensive care unit at Baton Rouge General is gaining attention on social media.

The patient, unable to speak, signaled to nurses that she wanted to write something. 

David Begnaud, a national correspondent for CBS and a Louisiana native, shared images of the patient's handwritten notes on Twitter. 

"SEND TO FRIENDS F***," one piece of paper read. 

"TAKE THE DAM SHOT."

Hospitals across the state are struggling to keep up with a surge in cases amid the fourth and deadliest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes broke a record for the number of people to die from COVID-19 in a single week.

