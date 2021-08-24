A hand-written message from one COVID patient in the intensive care unit at Baton Rouge General is gaining attention on social media.

The patient, unable to speak, signaled to nurses that she wanted to write something.

David Begnaud, a national correspondent for CBS and a Louisiana native, shared images of the patient's handwritten notes on Twitter.

A Covid ICU patient at Baton Rouge General hospital - who’s unable to speak - signaled to her nurses this morning that she wanted to write something. They brought her a pen and paper. This is what she wrote. pic.twitter.com/UoEa1YO56T — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 24, 2021

"SEND TO FRIENDS F***," one piece of paper read.

"TAKE THE DAM SHOT."

+4 After her husband was hospitalized with COVID, here's how a woman 'made peace' with vaccine Editor's note: This is a discrete chapter of a larger story about the strain on Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center as the hospital f…

Hospitals across the state are struggling to keep up with a surge in cases amid the fourth and deadliest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes broke a record for the number of people to die from COVID-19 in a single week.

Find the latest coverage on the coronavirus here.