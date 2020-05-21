After weeks of grim daily tallies of more grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers and other family members being laid low by the novel coronavirus, the absence of new deaths in East Baton Rouge over the prior 24 hours was a bit of good news.
The benchmark on Thursday came just four days after the Baton Rouge area did not net a new COVID-19 death — after some corrections by the state — for the first time since late March.
The pandemic has directly, or in concert with co-morbidities, claimed the lives 237 residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Across the state, the more than 2,500 deaths from COVID-19 so far would have made the viral illness the fourth leading killer in Louisiana in 2017.
East Baton Rouge continues to have the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state and, a few days ago, pushed past the state average for per capita deaths only to draw back even on Thursday.
Local officials and some health experts suggested, however, that the drop in deaths is too limited at this point to say much about what it means and they warned residents to keep up their social distancing guard.
"I think one day of data is not scientifically significant and you have to be very cautious hanging your hat on that," said Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the parish coroner.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome suggested that parish residents' vigilance with social distancing measures, even as the state has shifted into eased restrictions under Phase 1, is likely one reason the parish has seen this break in new deaths.
But the welcome news, she said, doesn't mean it's time to relax social distancing and personal hygiene to protect against viral spread.
"A lot of what we're dealing with is unpredictable, but one thing we know for sure, that I believe the medical community will substantiate, we must stay the course," Broome said.
Other area parishes have seen similar slowdowns in new COVID-19 deaths in recent days. West Baton Rouge Parish, which has one of the highest per capita death rates in the state, hasn't had a new death since May 13, holding steady at 30.
New deaths in East Baton Rouge and the broader region have been shifting downward somewhat since early May, though there have been peaks and valleys along the way. Deaths peaked overall roughly in mid-April.
In the 12-parish Baton Rouge area, for instance, a three-day rolling average for deaths reached a high of 17 on April 22. Since then, the numbers have trended downward, hitting their latest and lowest peak on Wednesday with an average of nine new deaths, an Advocate analysis shows.
Rolling averages smooth day-to-day variations.
Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist with Tulane University, reviewed numbers provided by the Coroner's Office. She warned that it is hard to draw any firm conclusions but said the numbers appeared to point to some positive indications.
"It certainly looks like it's at the very least plateauing or heading down," she said.
Like other epidemiologists, Hassig reiterated that deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus, potentially coming a few weeks after hospitalization, and are dependent on who is getting infected. All of the people who died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish had underlying health conditions.
New cases also do continue to add up, at least raising the possibility for more deaths in the weeks to come. At the same time, recent backlogs in testing have skewed new case numbers upward with older tests from two months ago.
Hassig added that the state is expected to increase testing among vulnerable, high-risk communities, further clouding how new case data might be interpreted as a sign of overall viral spread.
While the risk of rebound exists, Hassig said, before that would show up in new deaths, the state would see increases in people at emergency rooms with symptoms from COVID-19 and in hospitalizations, which are trending down.
Fewer new deaths from COVID-19, no matter what caveats may be out there, is always good news.
"We just want to see it going down," Hassig said.