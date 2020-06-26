Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Friday she wants residents to use the city-parish's "Red Stick Ready" hotline to anonymously report any businesses that are not complying to state mandates related to reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the recent spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations the parish and state has experienced within the past two weeks, Broome said she wants to know which businesses aren't requiring employees to wear masks and not adhering to other social distancing and sanitizing mandates required during Phase 2 reopening.
"I really need our business community to step it up. There are far too many operating without the proper precautions," Broome told reporters outside of City Hall. "During the last week we saw 326 news cases of COVID-19 in the parish compared to the last week in May when we only saw about half that."
"We're not doing well-enough as a community to slow the spread of coronavirus," she added.
New cases of the virus have experienced the sharpest increase recently among young adults between the ages of 18 to 29. More than 100 young adults recently tested positive for COVID-19 after going to bars in the Tigerland area near LSU, prompting several nearby bars and restaurants near the university to temporarily shut down as well while employees are self-quarantining.
"Our businesses should be our partners to make sure we don't go back. Why? Because if we regress, businesses regress," the mayor said.
Broome also stressed the need for citizens to wear face coverings while in public. She said he does not want to mandate masks now, but would consider a requirement if cases continue to spike.
Anonymous complaints about businesses not using proper social distancing, not providing sanitizing stations for patrons and employees, and failing to comply with mask and glove guidelines can be made online at brla.gov/covidreport or by calling (225) 389-8875.