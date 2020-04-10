Several auto insurers across Louisiana have cut rates as fewer drivers are on the road during the coronavirus pandemic and some are cutting rebate checks to existing policy holders.
State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in Louisiana when ranked by market share, is reducing its rates by 2.3% for policies which begin in May, according to Louisiana Department of Insurance records.
Statewide, the impact of the insurance rate reduction is expected to save customers $31.3 million across 1 million policy holders.
State Farm has about one-third of Louisiana auto insurance policies and the company also decided to send customers an average dividend of 25% of premiums owed between March 20 and May 31. That's about $20 per month for each vehicle insured. Across the country, that totals $2 billion in rebates to customers for State Farm.
"We see from our claims activity that people are driving less," said Michael Tipsord, CEO of State Farm in a news release.
Progressive is also sending out rebate checks which account for about 20% of premiums in April, May and June which totals $1 billion across the country.
Allstate decided earlier this week to offer 15% rebates to customers with policies which means about $13 million across Louisiana. Geico and Liberty Mutual are also offering a 15% credit on auto policies.
Baton Rouge-based GoAuto expects to drop its rates by 3.6% for policies in Louisiana through May 31. It impacts 82,000 customers across the state and accounts for a reduction of $4.2 million. The insurance company only closed nine of its 500 locations during the stay at home order issued in Louisiana.