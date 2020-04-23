A federal grant of $40 million to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be used to support rural transit providers and intercity bus transit throughout the state.
The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The total amount of the federal grant, nationwide, is $25 billion, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday.
The grant funding "will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them” during the pandemic, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.