Children in Louisiana no longer have to come to school thanks to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but school, in some form or another, is coming to them.

Ever since the order came down closing schools until April 13, teachers have been reaching out to homebound students and their parents in emails, texts, robocalls, online posts, apps, videos and hastily organized videoconferences. Schools have similarly handed out stacks of printed lessons and other educational materials.

But amid the flurry of communications, a sizable digital divide has emerged among schools in the Baton Rouge region.

In many private schools, especially Catholic schools, lessons resumed quickly. Students are obliged to check in remotely from their home computers every morning to register their attendance. Then they take their regular classes and complete quizzes and tests. Some students who didn’t already have a school-supplied computer were told to find a computing device quickly if they wanted to keep up.

Even schools where students already had take-home laptops have had issues. In a letter to parents Thursday, Catholic High School Principal Lisa Harvey apologized for technological issues earlier that day.

"While we are all adjusting to this new platform, I ask for your patience, understanding, and flexibility," Harvey wrote.

Melanie Palmisano, superintendent for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said students will get credit for attending school on a given day, but won’t be counted tardy if they start late. And they’ll be given chances to make up the work they miss, she said.

“A kid cannot just sit at home and do nothing,” Palmisano said.

In most public schools in the Baton Rouge region, it’s a different story — the schoolwork students have been given thus far is optional.

There are some legal reasons for this difference.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 school closure order applied only to public schools; private schools agreed to follow the lead of their public school counterparts. As part of that order, as well as a subsequent order, the governor waived a series of mandatory student attendance laws.

State education leaders made clear that public schools that offer distance learning during the month-long break must ensure that learning is available to all students, including equal access, to the greatest extent possible, for students with disabilities.

Without the stick of mandatory attendance, public schools have shifted to a more motivational approach.

Teachers have handed out or uploaded weeks worth of readings, lessons and exercises for students to complete. The educators have also issued a steady stream of suggestions for how parents can keep their children engaged, along with links to a wide array of educational websites. And they've tried to mimic school from afar with daily messages and video announcements. At one elementary school in Zachary, a teacher performed a dance video to the strains of MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This."

In the midst of this, some teachers are attempting to hold online classes, but others are not. In any case, students aren’t required to attend, though schools are monitoring student activity online to gauge the degree to which they are.

The information that East Baton Rouge Parish schools has given parents, including a recommended daily activity schedule, is described collectively as enrichment as opposed to instruction.

“The main difference between enrichment and instruction is enrichment is extra work (students) can complete on their own,” explained Associate Superintendent Ben Necaise.

Perhaps a bigger problem is that East Baton Rouge Parish and many other school districts have many families who lack internet at home and, at best, own a smartphone.

“I’ve got really good internet access in my house, but applications have still been crashing,” said Belinda Davis, an LSU professor.

Davis, who is also a member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has been working at home along with her children. She has two children who attend Baton Rouge Magnet High, and it’s not been an easy digital transition. For instance, her ninth grader had two online classes Friday, but the classes were held at the same time.

“One of the teachers had a really bad connection so the video was not synced with the audio,” Davis recalled. “Then Zoom crashed in the middle of the class.”

Of the public schools in the Capital region, those in Ascension Parish have come closest to the approach of the Catholic schools.

Ascension's fifth-to-12th-graders, who long have had take-home laptops, brought their laptops home when schools closed. Ascension also handed out computing devices to all third and fourth graders as well as students in lower grades who don’t have a device at home.

Lessons resumed with a regular schedule of online classes. Some are instructional videos that can be viewed any time on Google Classroom; other lessons are live, remote classes that rely on programs like Zoom and Google Hangouts, said Jackie Tisdell, the district’s public information officer.

“We are recording attendance, not requiring it across the district,” Tisdell said.

Cyndi Bartolomei, mother of a sixth grader at Galvez Middle and an 11th grader at St. Amant High, applauded Ascension’s online efforts so far.

“These teachers may not know it, but continuing a sense of normalcy in these times is so valuable to these kids,” Bartolomei said.

Ellyn Couvillion contributed to this story.