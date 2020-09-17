Gov. John Bel Edwards adjusted his Phase 3 order for coronavirus reopening to extend the on-premises sale and consumption of alcohol until 11 p.m., giving the establishments another hour of operation.

The move came after Edwards held discussions with leaders in the restaurant and hospitality industry, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. This change applies to restaurants and casinos and bars in parishes that are eligible to reopen bars.

Bars are still required to close by 11 p.m. Edwards' order previously ended alcohol sales for on-site consumption at 10 p.m.

Jefferson Davis, Plaquemines, St. Landry and Acadia parishes have met the designated criteria and have allowed bars to open. St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes have also qualified and opted in, according to press releases from both parishes.

“Limiting hours for alcohol consumption is designed to reduce the amount of higher risk behavior in the community," Edwards said in a statement. "This change has been implemented in several states, including Colorado, and has also been recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”