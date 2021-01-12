Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address Louisiana's response to coronavirus this afternoon.

Louisiana's current emergency order, which outlines the rules for a modified Phase 2, is set to expire this week. Edwards will either need to issue a new order or extend the current order.

Edwards reverted Louisiana to Phase 2 on Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. He then extended it for three weeks on Dec. 22, just days after the first doses of coronavirus vaccines arrived in the state.

Coronavirus cases have been climbing statewide since late October, with dramatic increases in every one of the Louisiana Department of Health’s nine regions. The number of hospitalized patients infected with the virus reached an all time high this month, which strained hospital resources.

Watch the governor's 3:30 p.m. press conference

Additional reporting by Jeff Adelson.