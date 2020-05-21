Like so many events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual LHSCA Coaches Convention is going virtual. The LHSCA’s executive council voted unanimously to make event virtual during a Zoom meeting held Thursday. The online event will be conducted July 20-23.
The LHSCA convention typically attracts more than 1,000 coaches, athletic directors, school administrators and speakers and was scheduled for July 21-22 at the Crowne Plaza. This year's convention was set to be the return to Baton Rouge and its traditional late July date after being held twice in June in Bossier City.
The LHSCA executive council used available data concerning meetings in large groups and traveling that were handled down the NFHS’ sports medical advisory committee and governmental health agencies.
After a discussion, the executive council made its decision and also voted to return to the Crowne Plaza for its 2021 convention. The LHSCA’s decision to go virtual follows the path of the NFHS summer meeting, the NASO officials summit, and many other coaches association summer clinics.
LHSCA director Eric Held said in an email that the LHSCA is committed to putting together a great speaker lineup for all sports, using the models demonstrated during webinars and other virtual coaching clinics over the last two months.
Held said additional information about the virtual convention will be distributed to LHSCA members and LHSAA member schools in the coming weeks.