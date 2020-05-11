An additional 17 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the past few days, pushing to parish total to 210 deaths.
The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths on its Facebook page Monday morning. Officials hadn't previously released such information since Thursday, so the total number announced Monday was higher than the usual daily count.
East Baton Rouge, the largest parish by population in Louisiana, has the third-highest COVID-19 death total behind Orleans (468) and Jefferson (397) parishes.
Caddo and St. Tammany parishes, as of Sunday, reported 133 deaths each.
The victims announced Monday range in age from 59 to 86, six women and 11 men.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Deaths from coronavirus in the parish have now surpassed those from gun violence in all of 2019. Statewide, they've outpaced annual deaths from the flu and other illnesses.