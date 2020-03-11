An employee of River Parishes Community College has been quarantined at home for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

But in-person classes at the college's three campuses in Gonzales, Reserve and Plaquemine resumed Wednesday for the higher institution's roughly 2,000 students, a spokeswoman said.

The employee, who was not identified, was exposed to a person with one of the confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Louisiana, said Theresa Stewart, the college's spokeswoman.

Louisiana seeking federal money to bulk up coronavirus response team, officials tell lawmakers Louisiana state health officials told lawmakers Wednesday they are hoping federal aid will allow them to bulk up their team of staffers respon…

She said that, as far as college officials know, that person -- who has the confirmed case -- was never on one of the college's campuses. The employee has not tested positive for coronavirus, she said.

A statement from RPCC Chancellor Dr. Dale Doty went out to students, faculty and staff 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and was posted on the college's social media accounts five hours later on Tuesday, Stewart said.

Doty's statement urged students and staffers to seek out medical help and stay home if they believed they or someone they know may have been exposed to coronavirus.

"We are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and are following the guidance of the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health," Doty's statement says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a major scientific center for public health research.

Stewart added that the college has no plans, at this time, to discontinue in-person classes on campuses.

The statement also urged students and staff not to engage in rumors or spread misinformation in connection with coronavirus.

Stewart said the college was not releasing on which campus the quarantined employee works or how long the employee has been in quarantine.

The first person to test positive for coronavirus wasn't announced until Monday; Louisiana had six presumptive positive cases, awaiting confirmation from the CDC, as of midday Wednesday.

Quarantines typically last as long as the upper range of coronavirus' incubation time, which CDC says is about 14 days. Isolation lasts for as long as the virus is contagious, which means people are free of symptoms and test negative for the virus, according to the Live Science website.

No vaccine exists for coronavirus and health authorities are recommending social isolation for those who have been exposed.

LSU discouraging spring break travel; could close campus if deemed 'beneficial' amid coronavirus LSU officials said Wednesday they are discouraging students from travel during spring break and that leaders are considering whether closing t…