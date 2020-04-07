Energy producers may have to shut-in more than half the oil and natural gas wells operated in Louisiana, potentially reducing their workforce by as much as 70% over the next 90 days without emergency relief from an oil glut and price slump, an industry survey shows.
The glut is being exacerbated by reduced demand caused the coronavirus and production increases by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The survey of 450 companies conducted by the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association says the back-to-back knock-out punches could prove to be potentially fatal for many independent energy producers and service companies and the thousands of workers they employ across the state.
Some company leaders indicated they are also contemplating bankruptcy.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are 33,650 oil and gas wells currently operating in the state. As many as 16,800 of those could be shut in, according to survey respondents.
The operation of these wells directly employs approximately 33,900 workers, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s most recent quarterly report. Based on survey projections, more than 23,000 jobs, which generate $2.2 billion dollars in earnings annually, are at immediate risk, LOGA said.
“Our members are doing everything they can to keep their doors open and protect their workers, whose livelihoods are at risk,” said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association. “But if prices don’t recover above $40 per barrel by June 1, my members have told me it’s going to be devastating. We cannot do this alone."
State tax revenue will also suffer drastically from the sharp decline in oil prices and staggering job losses across the state.
Emergency measures the organization suggests to help the industry survive, some of which the industry has been pushing in recent years, include:
• Suspend state severance tax collections for a period of one year, while protecting vital resources for local governments.
• Support legislation to end government-led coastal lawsuits against the industry.
• Ease regulatory burdens at the Office of Conservation and lease requirements on state lands.
• Identify any opportunities at the federal and state level to expedite additional storage capacity.
“Our industry is facing the same challenges that every business is in regards to COVID-19,” Briggs said. "However, we are also having to adjust to the complete collapse of the prices of the products we sell, full storage facilities and a geopolitical war being waged against us,” Briggs said.