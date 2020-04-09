Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday there is a "really good chance" he will order public schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year because of risks posed by the coronavirus.

Edwards made the all but definitive comment following requests to keep classrooms closed from superintendents on Wednesday and leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier in the day.

He said he wants to first discuss the issue with Interim Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux.

Keep Louisiana schools closed amid coronavirus, superintendents ask John Bel Edwards Louisiana public school superintendents Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to extend his schools closure order through the end of the acade…

The governor said he got requests about closing by several school groups, including the Louisiana School Boards Association and BESE, shortly before his daily press briefing on Thursday.

"I just want to make sure I am clear. I will make an announcement and it's going to happen relatively soon."

"Obviously there's a really good chance that I am going to quickly do what they are asking me to do. I suspect that order is forthcoming very quickly," Edwards told reporters.

The comments virtually ensures that, for many students, the school year ended on March 13, the day Edwards announced the initial shutdown of classrooms as part of state efforts to control the virus.

Closure would not be surprising, especially since most students would be returning for only three weeks or so if classes resumed after April 30.

However, the shutdown would force BESE, local school leaders and others to come up with a plan to bridge the gap in what students know and what they were supposed to learn in the final two months of the year.

What that would look like is unclear.

Early school year, summer school are possible to make up for coronavirus closures in Louisiana Summer school, starting the 2020-21 school year early, and customized education plans are among the ideas being tossed around if students end …

"The department recognizes school systems will need plans for continued learning opportunities possibly during the summer and especially for the upcoming school year that are unique to their resources, student population, and community needs," Scioneaux, interim superintendent, said in a letter to Edwards on Thursday.

The closest blueprint may be how New Orleans area educators handled classes after Hurricane Katrina shuttered school for weeks and longer in 2005.

In that case some students essentially had individual education plans aimed at crafting instruction to address their academic status.

State says local educators to decide high school senior issues State officials said Thursday it will be up to local school systems to decide whether high school seniors set to graduate have met course requ…

Nearly 720,000 students attend public schools, and about two-thirds live in low-income families.

That means Louisiana's longstanding quest to improve student achievement, and narrow the gap between the haves and have-nots, could become an even bigger challenge amid the turmoil caused by the virus.

A total of 39 of Louisiana's 69 school districts have said they are offering various forms of distance learning, such as videoconferencing, satellite learning, online chats and feedback on homework and assessments.

"It is desirable because the only other option is to do nothing," Edwards said Thursday.

Louisiana teachers, public school employees can expect full paychecks even if schools remain closed Teachers, cafeteria workers and other public school employees can generally expect full paychecks even if classrooms remain closed for the res…

However, that means education in most of the other districts has ground to a halt.

"Every community needs a plan for continued learning," Scioneaux said in her letter.

"This not only ensures academic progress and social support for students and families; it provides stability during an uncertain and unprecedented time," she wrote.

Edwards also pointedly noted that measures in place aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, which extend through April 30, assume they will be in place until the end of May.

Some parents have said they are concerned that their children will fall behind in classroom work or be ill-prepared for the next grade.

State says local educators to decide high school senior issues State officials said Thursday it will be up to local school systems to decide whether high school seniors set to graduate have met course requ…

Edwards and federal officials earlier canceled annual standardized tests because of upheaval caused by the coronavirus.

In their letter to the governor, BESE leaders noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said school closings reduce the spread of the virus.

"The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon," it says.

BESE's request was signed by Sandy Holloway, president; Tony Davis, vice-president and Kira Orange Jones, secretary-treasurer.

The group representing school boards statewide, also in a letter to Edwards, said that aside from health concerns preparing schools for students would be impractical.

"The cleaning process will take time, and there is no reasonable ability to complete the necessary cleaning in time to return to school before mid-May," according to the letter, which was signed by LSBA Executive Director Janet Pope and LSBA President George Nassar.