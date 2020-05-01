Several visitors walked into Calloway’s Health and Fitness Center in Baton Rouge Friday morning as the gym defied the state's extended stay-at-home order that closed nonessential businesses in mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees have been sanitizing work-out equipment during the day for members, and the company invested in a hand sanitizer station for the gym. Its swimming pool also was open.
About 40 people showed up to the fitness center by noon Friday. Group fitness classes and childcare were closed, though.
The gym had been closed since March 19. The state's stay-at-home was imposed through April 30, but was extended this week through May 15 because coronavirus statistics were still considered too high.
Local health clubs were already pooling resources to hire a lobbyist to ensure the businesses would be open during phase one, said Donnie Calloway, owner of Calloway’s Health and Fitness Center.
The biggest reason he re-opened the club was because he had told members to expect it on social media and didn’t want to disappoint members. The club had many members not paying dues for several weeks, even insurance providers sent notices they were not going to pay dues for any visits, he said.
“I just decided that we are going to run a tight ship; we have over an acre (of space) in here,” he said. “We’ve had nobody within 10 feet of each other.”
He’s even signed up some new customers. Only paying members are allowed inside. The gym was approved for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan but the funds haven’t been tapped to pay its 10 employees yet, Calloway said. Instead, the money is coming from other businesses the owner operates.
“We’re doing what we were planning on doing until they changed the rules in the middle of it,” he said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's office and Louisiana Department of Health said they do not regulate gyms. A request for comment from the governor's office was not immediately returned.