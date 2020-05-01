Calloway's Health and Fitness on Old Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge reopened Friday in spite of an extension of the state's stay-at-home keeping gyms and other nonessential businesses closed through May 15 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The owner said he had been telling customers that the fitness center would reopen after the order expired April 30 and did not want to disappoint them. He said the gym is maintaining sanitation and safe-distancing practices.