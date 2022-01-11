A teacher union in Baton Rouge is trying to shut down public schools in town Wednesday after the local school district failed to agree to demands to shift immediately to virtual instruction districtwide and return to in-person learning “only after a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.”

The union, the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, scheduled a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to announce a “day of action” Wednesday, urging school employees to “refuse to show up for work” as a protest against the district’s continued insistence on in-person instruction amid a fifth surge of COVID spurred by the omicron variant and cases rising “at a startling rate.”

The union issued a handful of demands to Supt. Sito Narcisse late Monday and asked him to respond by noon Tuesday, which he did not. It is holding its press conference at the Baton Rouge office of its parent, Louisiana Association of Educators.

Shortages of school personnel in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system over the past week, when schools returned from Christmas break, have already prompted more than a dozen schools to shift to virtual. But EBRPAE is pressing for all schools to make the shift, saying the shortages are worse than school leaders are saying.

“We have received reports of entire departments being out, and classes being combined,” the union said in a statement. “In addition, teachers, ancillary, office staff, and other staff are being forced to cover classes, putting the health and safety of educators and students are at risk.”

The union has sought work stoppages twice since the pandemic started. It succeeded at a few schools, but failed to shut down the entire district as sought.

The first “sick-out” was in September 2020, prompted by reports of poor cleanliness in schools as they returned to in-person instruction for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The second attempt was last April and was prompted by Narcisse’s plan, later shelved, to have employees return several days early for the 2021-22 school year to try to catch up students who’d fallen behind during the pandemic.

The rival teacher union, the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, declined to take part in the proposed “sick-out,” just as they did not take part in the EBRPAE’s attempts at work stoppages last year.

"We are encouraging our members to not take the day," the Federation of Teachers chapter said in a post on Facebook. "However, we are in talks with the superintendent about the Covid situation. We have brought your concerns to him."

EBRPAE has issued other demands:

Doubling the number of special COVID leave days from five to 10, matching the number the district provided employees last school year.

Allowing telework for departments of the school district that can do so, rather than insisting that employees work in person.

On Friday, the school system reported 613 COVID cases on 55 campuses, prompting 1,589 quarantines. That's four times the number of cases and a 41% increase in quarantines compared with late August, at the peak of the fourth surge in Louisiana, just before Hurricane Ida. The week before Christmas saw just 37 cases and 237 quarantines.