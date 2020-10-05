Four people have died from complications linked to the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish in the past 10 days, bringing the human toll of the virus to 442 in the parish, according to the coroner's office.
The patients ranged from 55 to 83 years old and all had underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to the virus, coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said Monday.
The youngest patient, a 55-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus on Aug. 5. She was sent home to self-isolate and later went to a hospital when her conditions worsened. She died on Friday.
Two people, an 57- and 83-year-old, tested positive for the virus in mid-September before dying at a hospice center several days later. Another 83-year-old tested positive when he sought treatment at a hospital late last month. He died on Sunday, according to the coroner.
Though most people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms, such as fever and cough, older adults and those with underlying health problems are at higher risk of severe complications.
High blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are among the most common underlying health conditions found in people who've died from the virus in Louisiana, according to the state health department.
The agency's latest figures show more than 5,830 people have died statewide from the coronavirus.