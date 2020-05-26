After Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus in March, Ed Doyle was talking to a homeless man who regularly slept in a parking garage downtown.
"He asked one of the most provocative and poignant questions," said Doyle, leader of a street ministry called Church Under a Tree. "How am I supposed to stay at home when I don’t have a home?"
Baton Rouge's homeless population is difficult to serve under the best circumstances, but the pandemic has forced advocates and charities to rethink their strategies.
There has been a statewide push to provide temporary housing in area motels. Some shelters have expanded their hours and food service. And advocates are taking special precautions when helping those who continue to remain in camps and on the streets.
Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, whether from underlying medical conditions or from living in close quarters in encampments and shelters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Obviously, pan-handling is not a lucrative thing right now," said Tiffany Simpson, executive director of the nonprofit It Takes a Village. "Also, they have no information. All they know is suddenly the world kind of stopped, and they have no idea why."
Simpson's team has had to drastically alter its regular services since the outbreak began, now providing only the essentials, like food, and stopped providing items that could carry germs, like clothing. Volunteers are hard to come by and meals have to be prepped at home.
"We’re making it work," Simpson said. "But mainly I think there’s just a lot of needs that are not being met. It’s just hard."
Doyle, who also volunteers with It Takes a Village, spends his Sundays driving the length and width of East Baton Rouge Parish equipped with high-protein food packs, bag lunches, masks and hygiene kits.
But he has seen fewer and fewer homeless people around Baton Rouge recently, largely because the Louisiana Housing Corporation, along with local partners and advocates, moved about 200 of them into local motels and hotels to keep them safe from the virus.
At the end of 90 days in the motel, residents who wish to seek permanent housing will be able to do so through individually assigned caseworkers who can address their needs — though the deadline can be extended depending on shelter availability. In the meantime, they are provided three meals a day and allowed to come and go during daylight hours, as long as they return to claim their rooms in the evening.
The hotel rooms are paid for with state and local government money, plus funds from the federal stimulus package.
“Believe it or not, sometimes it’s hard to get people to care about individuals who are experiencing homelessness," said Kevin Cunningham, the LHC's executive director. "So when we get the opportunity, we want to run.”
Other organizations have supplemented this latest attempt to serve the neediest in the city.
Rev. Brian Sleeth, executive director of the Christian Outreach Center, said his organization has been collecting donations to supply clothing, hygiene kits and other essential items for the roughly 200 people now living in area hotels through donations to The Purple Cow thrift stores. In the coming weeks, they will help provide identification cards and birth certificates.
"My jaw just drops over this opportunity," Sleeth said. "I know it’s the dream of everybody who works with the homeless to one day work themselves out of a job."
In the Mid City area, St. Vincent de Paul has moved it's men's shelter to 24-hours, allowing residents to stay during the day to remain safe from infection. The cafeteria also remains open for to-go meals, according to Michael Acaldo, CEO and president of St. Vincent de Paul Charities.
St. Vincent de Paul has the rare distinction of being a place of shelter and security during not one, but two pandemics. The 1918 Influenza swept through Baton Rouge when the charity was already an established name in the city.
"Hopefully this pandemic will fade," Acaldo said. "In the meantime, we just have to do the best we can. There are people on staff here in their 70s. They haven’t blinked and they’ve been here every day."
However, even as some homeless people are given temporary and permanent housing opportunities, providers say they anticipate a high need in the coming months and year with the historic rates of unemployment across the state and country.
Some, like Sleeth, are preparing to guide people through the job hunt. Simpson hopes that the city-parish will be able to develop wrap-around services that will provide people with mental health support and long-term resources, not just housing.
Acaldo said the fullest their shelters have been in recent memory was around 2008 and 2009, when people were hit hardest during the Great Recession.
"We saw people not only here locally that fell into first-time homelessness, but people in other parts of the country," he said. "I would anticipate that’s what we’re going to see in the coming months if the economy doesn’t start really booming."