Adoptive parents Emily and Ryan Pickerel had a plan in the weeks leading up to the birth of their new baby in late March.

Husband and wife would meet the birth mother over dinner, orchestrated through their adoption agency, the St. Elizabeth Foundation. After the birth mother went into labor, Emily and Ryan would stay at the hospital in a separate room until the baby was discharged, while a sitter would remain with their three other children at their Lutcher home.

“And then, coronavirus struck,” Emily Pickerel said. “And it struck like lightning.”

The Pickerels’ careful plan began to fall apart. They were unable to meet the birth mother prior to the delivery, hampered by orders to socially distance. Hospitals enacted stricter visitation policies, some barring all but one support person from their facilities.

They prepared for a less intimate, less involved option: Picking up their newborn curbside at the hospital.

To their surprise, they were told they both could stay at the hospital following the delivery, but to mitigate risk, the couple agreed only Emily would undergo the screening process and the post-delivery sojourn. After getting her temperature taken, she was escorted to a private room where she waited to meet the birth mother and baby.

“Seeing them wheel her in, in her little bassinet, it was an unforgettable moment,” she said. “We have been waiting and praying for an adoption for so long. It’s like my arms, they physically ached for (her)."

Nicole Spann and her husband, Kevin, weren’t so lucky. The Watson couple also had plans to join the birth mother of their adopted son in the delivery room, but their hospital refused when the baby arrived early on St. Patrick’s Day. By then, the pandemic had begun to escalate.

Instead, Nicole Spann drove to the hospital and sat in the parking lot until she received word the birth mother and baby were safe.

When their baby was discharged, the couple met their son outside the hospital.

“There are things I wish I could have done for the birth mom,” Spann said. “I wish I could have brought her some meals, showered her with love. I couldn’t even hug her.”

As the pandemic continues, the preparation for and execution of adoptions may play out in increasingly creative ways.

“Adoption is, today, an act of great love and lots of desperation,” said Teri Casso, foundation director for the St. Elizabeth Foundation, a local adoption agency.

The foundation, which has spent more than 30 years matching birth mothers and adoptive families, faces an unprecedented challenge: Support and nurture all parties involved in the notoriously tricky and nuanced adoption process — from a distance.

Nelda Hunt, the foundation’s birth mother case manager, said this means gathering lists from an expectant mother so someone can purchase her groceries. Instead of accompanying the mothers to their doctor’s appointments, the case worker waits in the car. Meet-ups between prospective adoptive families and birth mothers are coordinated via video call.

“I think that we’re managing to be as engaged as we possibly can,” Casso said. “Our primary client is that young mom who is in the process of considering making an adoption plan. We’re having to ask our adoptive parents to be comfortable with less interaction.”

In the past few weeks, the foundation has placed two children with adoptive families — one of whom found a home with the Pickerels. But Casso noted the foundation has also received an increase in calls. While it is too early to make the connection between call volume and the pandemic, Casso pointed out the foundation saw a wave of adoptions in 2016 following the flood.

“There’s always an uptick in difficult times,” Casso said. “Generally speaking, it’s the lack of resources that necessitates for some women to seek an adoption plan. I’m concerned that we will see an uptick as a result in all the financial challenges that are going to happen as a result of this pandemic.”