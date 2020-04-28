East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system has announced it will reopen its golf courses beginning Thursday.

In a news release Tuesday, BREC officials said they are implementing a three-phased reopening plan and additional operational rules for their golf courses which comply with state and federal stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines.

The first phase, rolling out on Thursday, will reopen the Santa Maria, Beaver Creek and Webb Memorial golf courses, according to the news release.

Woody Dumas, J.S. Clark and the historic City Park golf courses will reopen Friday, officials said.

"In accordance with the Governor and Mayor’s order, our primary recommendation to the public remains to stay home and only go out for essential activities," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a prepared statement. "However … we realize one of those essential activities includes getting active outdoors in the sunshine and fresh air and reaping the many positive physical and mental benefits provided by parks and golf courses with green spaces and trails for walking, jogging, biking and hiking."

Coronavirus will affect BREC's summer camp offerings, access to public pools East Baton Rouge Parish recreation officials remain confident they'll still hold summer enrichment camps this year, but it's becoming clear th…

BREC officials are still mulling over phased reopenings for the Baton Rouge Zoo, public swimming pools and other summer camps and programs.

Safety measures that will go into effect with the golf courses' opening include:

No cash transactions will be accepted, credit cards or gift cards only accepted.

A discounted rate will be provided to customers who pre-pay their green fees online for less interaction with staff at the golf courses using this link: http://golf.brec.org/prepay/

Limited or no access to the clubhouse; sales transactions will occur at a door or window.

Limited access to clubhouse bathrooms, where access is available through a separate entrance.

Tee times will be extended to every 12-minutes in order to keep safe distances between groups.

"Walk-on" (non-tee time) play may be unavailable or very limited at busier facilities.

Cart rentals are for single riders only and carts will be sanitized after each use.

Cart rentals will be limited, as some course may be ‘walking only’ for some portion of the day.

Multiple signs will be displayed on courses to remind golfers to maintain safe distances.

No outing groups, tournaments or organized play of more than 10 people will be allowed.

Employees will complete a daily health screening questionnaire.

Masks and gloves will be provided to staff and frequent disinfecting schedules will be mandated.

The safety measures BREC already put in place before courses were temporarily shutdown remain in effect. Those include:

Golfers who feel sick are asked to remain at home.

Golfers are not allowed to touch the flagstick.

Hole liners are upside down so the ball can’t fully fall into the hole.

No bunker rakes on the course, golfers are asked to do their best to smooth the sand.

Water coolers are removed from the course.

Ball-washers are removed or covered.

For more information go visit: brec.org/COVID19 and golf.brec.org.