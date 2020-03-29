The Baton Rouge General Mid City coronavirus testing site will resume operations Monday under a new weekly schedule, the Mayor-President’s office announced.
Medical personnel administered 79 tests Friday, bringing the total to 1,169 COVID-19 tests administered so far at the site. As private testing ramps up in city, city leaders say, the community testing site will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Patients must have their orders from their healthcare provider faxed prior to 6 p.m. Sunday to be admitted, the mayor's office said. Those without one will be not be tested.
The testing site is an initiative led by a coalition of healthcare providers and the mayor’s office, staffed with doctors from local hospitals and clinics, with tests provided by the hospitals and clinics.
Physicians ordering tests have a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and that their patient was tested.
City leaders say the change in testing operations will allow for medical staff to reduce the number of protective equipment they use.