Most of the 10 state prison inmates who have died from coronavirus in recent weeks were sentenced to life decades ago for serious violent crimes. But one was a woman in her 40s serving time for habitual drug possession.
She died last week at age 47, less than five years into a 20-year sentence for two counts of drug possession, according to the state Department of Corrections. She was sentenced as a habitual offender, which allows prosecutors to push for enhanced sentences based on the defendant's criminal record.
DOC officials are releasing some basic details about the state prison inmates who have died from coronavirus, but are not disclosing their names or medical information.
Most of the 10 deaths have been reported within the past week as the case count among inmates continues to grow. Almost 400 prisoners housed in the state's eight DOC facilities have now tested positive for coronavirus.
The results from a rare example of mass testing last month at a women's prison building in St. Gabriel suggest that the virus is likely much more widespread within correctional facilities than current data implies. Officials tested everyone in the building and found that 85% had coronavirus, though three quarters of those inmates didn't show symptoms.
State officials have promised more mass testing of people housed in congregate settings across Louisiana, but that hasn't occurred in any other state prisons.
The facilities with the worst outbreaks are Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, which houses most of the state's longest serving inmates, and the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women's building at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, which is where the mass testing was performed. All the prisoners who have died came from those two facilities — eight from Angola, all of whom were sentenced to life, and two from LCIW.
The men were ages 69 or older, while the two women were 60 and 47, according to information from DOC, which includes all but the most recent death. The oldest was 84.
Prisoner rights advocates have pushed for the release of the most medically vulnerable inmates most at risk of dying from coronavirus. State officials have done little in that regard, but are considering temporary furlough for a limited number of inmates already within six months of their release dates.