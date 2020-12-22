Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference today to discuss what Louisiana coronavirus restrictions will look like when his current Phase 2 order expires Wednesday.

Edwards' order, in place since just before Thanksgiving, limited the occupancy of restaurants, casinos and gyms to 50% capacity, and restricted indoor bar opening to parishes with a percent positivity rate lower than 5%.

Louisiana coronavirus: 22,108 vaccine doses so far; hospitalizations hit another 8-month high Louisiana has administered 22,108 initial doses of coronavirus vaccines since Dec. 14, according to new data released by the state Department …

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. Hospitalizations reached an eight-month high of 1,647 on Tuesday, the highest number since April 28.

Watch Edwards' press conference below. Can't see the video? Click here.