Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks as approximately 2,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive for Baton Rouge team members, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference today to discuss what Louisiana coronavirus restrictions will look like when his current Phase 2 order expires Wednesday.

Edwards' order, in place since just before Thanksgiving, limited the occupancy of restaurants, casinos and gyms to 50% capacity, and restricted indoor bar opening to parishes with a percent positivity rate lower than 5%. 

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. Hospitalizations reached an eight-month high of 1,647 on Tuesday, the highest number since April 28.

