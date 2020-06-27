Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar will close temporarily and re-open in August amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
"The challenges of the past three months have taken a toll on all of us," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page read. "The recent rise in cases in our area, while we attempt to operate at a limited capacity, is presenting new challenges daily."
Restaurant management said in the post they feel they should prioritize the health of their staff and patrons.
"With time to rest, re-charge, and prepare, we hope to re-open in August with new energy and adjustments for this 'new normal,'" the post continued.