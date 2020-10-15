The community festival that happens about a week before annual Christmas Eve levee bonfires in St. James Parish has been canceled due to difficulties complying with novel coronavirus social distancing requirements, bonfire organizers said.

But the organizers say they are "wholly committed" to keeping the annual tradition of lighting bonfires on the levee "our #1 priority" and plan to continue it this year.

Organizers and parish and levee district officials say they are working out how to comply with the state's Phase 3 restrictions for the global pandemic, which has infected 825 people and killed 40 in the parish of 21,100 people.

The Festival of Bonfires board of directors issued a statement on Facebook Wednesday evening saying the nonprofit organization does not have the manpower to comply with the state's Phase 3 restrictions for the festival.

The group noted that nearly every festival and fair in the state has canceled events throughout the year due to the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

"The Board of Directors of the Festival of Bonfires along with parish officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will continue the Christmas Eve tradition of lighting the bonfires following COVID-19 guidelines," the Facebook message says.

The parish recently opted into to Phase 3 due to improving coronavirus test positivity rates. That meant bars could start on-premises alcohol sales but at restricted capacities and times.

The board statement added that the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has been denying event liquor licenses for "all other festivals due to COVID-19 restrictions."

Unlike the bonfire lighting tradition — which famously happens on the Mississippi River levee in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes to light the way for Papa Noel on Christmas Eve — the Festival of the Bonfires comes a week beforehand at Lutcher Park in the town of Lutcher.

The history, spectacle and revelry of the levee bonfires draw thousands of visitors from across the region and serve as a kind of community open house along River Road.

The festival tends to have a more localized draw but plays an important fund-raising role for the bonfire organization, which, as part of its function, issues the permits for levee bonfires each year.

The outdoor festival usually features music, rides, crafts, a bonfire and a tasty gumbo cooking contest. While organizers braved the unusual threat of snow one cold December a few years ago, they said the virus has proven tougher to overcome.

The Phase 3 restrictions do not allow gatherings of more than 500 people, visitors must wear masks and stand 6 feet apart, live music can't have dancing but must have fixed seating, alcohol sales stop after 11 p.m. and events need a crowd manager, the festival organizers noted.

"Unfortunately, we do not have manpower to fulfill these requirements," the board statement says.

The festival board statement did not describe how organizers plan to account for potential viral and social distancing restrictions during the Christmas Eve bonfire lighting.

While many visitors cruise in their cars and trucks down a jammed River Road to look at the burning bonfires on the levee top, the evening still draws many together on those levees and in the front yards of private homes along the river.

Amber Shepard, St. James Parish government spokeswoman, said the festival's board of directors is expected to make a statement about how the bonfire lighting will be organized this year in light of the virus.

The group is waiting on Gov. John Bel Edwards' next update on the status of state viral restrictions, which is expected in a few weeks, Shepard added.

Phase 3, which Edwards extended Oct. 8, is currently set through Nov. 6.