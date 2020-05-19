Of the 1,571 coronavirus antibody tests Baton Rouge General has performed at its urgent and primary care clinics over the past four weeks, roughly 4.5 percent came back positive, the health system said Tuesday.

Health experts caution that the testing is not a randomized, representative sample, so it can't be used to draw broader conclusions about the virus' spread in the area. But the data offer a limited snapshot of who has accessed the new antibody test over the past month's roll-out.

African Americans, for example, made up just 5% of test takers but accounted for 17% of the positive results.

Half of the positive tests have come from people between the ages of 40 and 59, and only one positive test came from a person under the age of 20.

Women were also more likely to seek out the test, but they tested positive at the same rate.

These antibody tests are important because they can detect whether a person has had the virus, even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Most of the testing in Louisiana has used nasal or throat swabs and can only confirm if the person tested has an active case of COVID-19, the deadly disease the coronavirus causes. The state has reported 35,038 confirmed cases to date.

Antibody tests, however, rely on a blood draw and look for specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.

Though the serology tests are in high demand, experts caution that a positive test does not mean a person is immune or won't catch the virus again.

Baton Rouge General was among the first to roll out antibody testing to the public in Louisiana when it began offering a test developed by the Mayo Clinic in late April.

It can take between eight and 14 days for an individual's immune system to attack the virus and develop antibodies, so officials said patients should not seek out the test unless it has been at least 10 days since developing symptoms or coming in contact with someone with coronavirus.

