Wearing a face mask will be required inside East Baton Rouge Parish businesses starting Thursday, but Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's order won't be enforced in Zachary and Central, those cities' mayors said Wednesday.

"The decision to wear a mask at local businesses in the City of Zachary shall be left up to the business owner," Amrhein said. "The City of Zachary will continue to require masks upon entering city owned properties.”

Central Mayor David Barrow posted a video on his city's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon stating masks wouldn't not be mandatory within his city limits also.

"It is your personal choice and the choice of individual businesses," Barrow said. "Please continue social distancing, washing your hands, and other preventive measures."

Zachary and Central are located in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana saw the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases in nearly three months on Wednesday. The state reported 2,083 additional cases statewide.

East Baton Rouge was the second-highest parish for additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There were 227 more cases diagnosed in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Face masks will be required in East Baton Rouge businesses starting Friday Face coverings will now be required in East Baton Rouge Parish businesses, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.

Broome said the case spike accounts for the third-highest increase since the pandemic began in March. The first Louisiana case was announced on March 9.

"We cannot afford to return to a stay at home order," Broome said.

As the economy has begun to re-open from stay-at-home orders aimed at halting the spread of the virus, there has been a resurgence of coronavirus cases that has alarmed local, state and national health officials.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive rose from 2.5% to 10.3% between the week ending June 21 and the one ending Sunday, an Advocate analysis of state data shows. Experts say high percentages of positive tests suggest increased spread of the virus.

Coronavirus 'coming back with a vengeance' in Louisiana as officials ramp up testing, enforcement As Louisiana continues to experience worsening coronavirus trends, state and federal officials are ramping up testing sites and will start to …

Health officials have said the latest wave of cases is largely driven by increases among young adults, which is different than the first wave.

In Baton Rouge, there has been a particular focus on bars and restaurants, many of which have closed temporarily as staff report coronavirus symptoms. The state Department of Health last month declared an outbreak in bars in the Tigerland area near LSU's campus, urging those who visited those bars to self-quarantine.