As Louisiana’s hospitals buckle under a crushing wave of new COVID-19 infections, the state’s top public health official said Friday the only way the state will blunt its spiraling transmission rates in the short term is if people wear masks indoors.
“We continue to set new records for the amount of COVID that circulates in our communities, and we continue to not yet see any tangible signs that we are turning a corner, and quite frankly, that’s terrifying,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer. “The only way we get out of this immediately is by masking.”
Over the past two weeks, about 1% of Louisiana’s entire population – or 46,410 people – have become infected with COVID-19, and the state continues to lead the nation in its rate of new infections, with thousands of new cases reported daily.
For the fourth day in a row, Louisiana on Friday shattered its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 2,421 patients statewide. Ninety percent of those hospitalizations are among those that are not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, 50 hospitals have asked the state for help with staffing shortages, warning that they can no longer provide adequate care for patients, Kanter said. Collectively, hospitals have requested nearly 1,000 nursing reinforcements. In response, the federal government dispatched a 34-member disaster strike team to Louisiana on Monday, and Washington is continuing to review requests for additional support.
“While we appreciate the assistance we're receiving from the federal government, and we continue to ask for more, and we believe we’ll receive some additional assistance it simply won't be enough," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “That is why we have reinstated the mask mandate for indoor public spaces.”
The Democratic governor's order went into effect Wednesday and applies to all indoor public settings – including K-12 classrooms. It has come scrutiny from Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who circulated sample letters for parents seeking a philosophical or religious exemption for their children from the mask order at schools.
Appearing with the governor at his COVID-19 briefing Friday was Dr. John Vanchiere, a pediatrician and director of community testing and vaccination outreach at LSU Health Shreveport. Vanchiere urged parents to send their kids to school with masks, saying the highly contagious delta variant is more virulent among children than previous strains of the coronavirus illness. He said more than 20% of new COVID-19 infections in Louisiana are happening in children.
“Children in Louisiana have died of COVID and more unfortunately will die. This is not a time for politics, for fighting and threatening lawsuits about having to wear a mask,” Vanchiere said. “Masks are the only thing that will change the course of this surge right now. Masks save lives. There is no doubt about that. They absolutely do.”
Edwards said Friday there were 13 adolescents hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, including six under the age of two. Vanchiere said that influenza annually kills about 200 children in the United States, and so far, COVID-19 has killed 400 children.
“While the statistics will tell you that’s a one out of a 100,000 risk that your child will die of COVID, for those 400 plus families it's 100 percent,” Vanchiere said. “Make no bones about it: those families are struggling now on a day-to-day basis.”
Edwards offered some signs of hope, pointing to a growing number of people newly seeking coronavirus vaccines. Kanter said immunizations increased more than 500% over the last month. In northwest Louisiana, 25% of new vaccinations are among those age 12 to 17, Vanchiere said.
“Our teenagers get it. They understand. They want the vaccine even when their parents may not. They get it. So let’s pay attention to the needs of our children. Put their safety first. Have them wear mask. It’s absolutely the right thing to do at this point," Vanchiere said.
Faced with staffing shortages, hospitals are struggling to manage the onslaught of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Nurses and respiratory therapists, burnt out by their fourth battle with the deadly virus, are having to take on a larger workload of patients, and most facilities have canceled elective or non-emergent procedures.
Kanter said those adjustments are going to impact the public's ability to get the expeditious, high-quality care most have come to expect in the United States. He said one patient with an abscess on his face waited four-and-a-half days to have his infection surgically drained. If it had gone unaddressed for any longer, Kanter said the patient could have developed sepsis, or had his airway blocked by swelling.
Earlier this week, a Baton Rouge doctor who helped craft Louisiana's guidelines for rationing care during an emergency said he was worried that if the pandemic continued on its current trajectory, hospitals statewide would have to triage patients based on their likelihood of survival.
"I think care is being rationed on small scale right now," Kanter said when asked about that possibility. "To have that happen on a much larger scale would be an incredibly, incredibly dark place."
Kanter said the best way to avoid that is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
“There’s a direct line between not wearing a mask, increasing cases, increasing hospitalizations and those real dystopian measures," Kanter said.