After a delay of more than three hours Louisiana officials reported 403 new cases of coronavirus across the state, bringing the total infected past 30,000.

Shortly after the initial release 52 new coronavirus deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,094.

The Louisiana Department of Heath announced just before noon that Wednesday's update would be delayed.

There are now 30,399 cases across Louisiana.

Can't see the graphic below? Click here.

Seven more coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge bring parish total to 189 residents An additional seven East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing to parish total to 189 deaths.

An additional seven East Baton Rouge residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday according to local officials, pushing the parish total to 189 deaths.

The victims range in age from 60 to 89, two women and five men.

All had underlying medical conditions which made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, the coroner said.

Total cases in East Baton Rouge rose to 2,224, an increase of 49 since Tuesday. That figure leaves the parish on par with the new cases seen in the long-standing coronavirus hotspots of Jefferson Parish (63 new cases, 6,554 total) and Orleans Parish (33 new cases, 6,608 total).