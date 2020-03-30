No employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's, Public Defender's or Clerk of Court's offices, those agencies confirmed Monday.

Officials at the 19th Judicial District Court, East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court and Baton Rouge City Court also said none of their workers have contracted the virus that had killed 11 parish residents and infected 188 others as of midday Monday.

Mike Mitchell, who is East Baton Rouge's chief public defender, said his office employs a 74-person staff plus 11 contract workers, and not one of them has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Of course we're not out of the woods," he cautioned as the number of positive cases and deaths continue to climb in the parish. "We're hangin' in there."

Virtually all of Mitchell's employees are working remotely from their homes.

Elzie Alford Jr., the clerk of court and judicial administrator at City Court, said there are no positive coronavirus tests among the court's 160 employees, but one worker was placed on quarantine after the worker's test results came back inconclusive.

"Most of our folks seem to have fared pretty well," he said. "We're just keeping our fingers crossed."

Each week on Tuesday, one of the City Court judges is available to hold court as needed, Alford noted. About 10 of the court's employees are in the building on those days, he said. The rest of the week, about 5 employees are working in the building daily.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his 155 employees, most of whom are working from home, have avoided the coronavirus "so far."

"It's always subject to change," he acknowledged. About a dozen of Moore's employees combined are working either in the office or occasionally at the 19th JDC and Juvenile Court.

Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator at the 19th JDC, said the court's 120 employees are fortunately coronavirus-free. She said only three or four of those employees are reporting to the 19th JDC with any regularity.

The 19th JDC is closed until April 13, except for emergency filings. Newly arrested and jailed individuals also are appearing before a judge via video conference for purposes of bail and other initial legal matters.

Fred Sliman, a spokesman for the 175-employee East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office, said the office has reported no coronavirus cases and "we're just trying to keep it that way."

About 10 clerk of court employees are reporting daily to the 19th JDC, eight to City Hall and another five to the office's Airline Highway branch, he said.

Juvenile Court Chief Judge Adam Haney said most of the court's two dozen employees are working remotely, and no reports of positive coronavirus results have been reported.

"As far as I know everybody's good," he said.

The majority of the court's hearings are being conducted via video conference, Haney said. When the state removes a child from his or her home, for instance, a hearing must be held within 72 hours, the judge said.