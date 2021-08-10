While on a beach trip in Florida last month, Jenn Oster was following the news back home with increasing alarm.

“We realized that the numbers (of coronavirus cases) were getting really, really, really scary in Baton Rouge,” Oster said.

The news has grown much worse. The state logged more than 12,000 confirmed COVID cases Monday, with 2,720 patients in the hospital — by far the most since the pandemic started.

Oster’s five-year-old daughter, set to start kindergarten at a Baton Rouge public magnet school, was excited to be rejoining friends she’d made at the school last year. Her mother, though, was having second thoughts.

Maybe her girl could start the year virtually?

“How are we going to send her back into a situation with all this going on?” Oster asked.

But, with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system set to bring back students on Wednesday, Oster remains hesitant about the district’s virtual alternative: the EBR Virtual Academy.

“Right now, no one is on the same page and answers vary depending on who you speak with,” Oster said. “It’s concerning to agree to a plan that is so unorganized when you’re talking about your child’s education. If this is a sign of how smoothly this will go, I’m not sold.”

The EBR Virtual Academy, which had only about 30 students last year, all in high school, is being expanded all the way down to PreK. The virtual school has a new home — the former South Boulevard Elementary at 502 Mayflower Street — along with several new teachers and newly purchased virtual course offerings.

There has been interest. The parking lot was full throughout the day Monday at Mayflower Street. The school held virtual orientation sessions Friday with a lot of parents listening in, though one session ended early amid technical issues.

A total of 408 students, an average of 30 per grade, were enrolled at the virtual school mid-afternoon Monday. That’s up from 162 students a week ago and 281 on Friday.

Still, that’s a far cry from the more than 12,000 children — about a third of the school district — who were learning virtually in May when the 2020-21 school year ended.

Despite her misgivings, Oster has started gathering and filling out the paperwork to change schools, but she's found it arduous.

“The process involves going to multiple places to drop off documents,” she said.

The deadline for her to do everything is Friday, though that may get extended.

The expanded virtual school is replacing a patchwork of school-level virtual programs created in the weeks and months after the pandemic started in March 2020.

Supt. Sito Narcisse called a halt to school-level virtual instruction in favor of having just one districtwide virtual school. He did so in part to lessen the burden on classroom teachers, who were tired of simultaneously teaching students in person and virtually.

Narcisse also wanted to push families to bring their children back to in-person instruction amid worries of rampant learning loss among those who’ve been learning virtually. Indeed, LEAP scores released last week showed the share of students in East Baton Rouge Parish schools reaching at least the mastery level on those standardized tests declined from 30% to 24%.

Narcisse consequently drew a hard line when it came to children in magnet schools. If they transferred to the EBR Virtual Academy, they couldn’t go right back. Instead, they’d have to start over in trying to get back to their coveted school.

After weeks of pressure, and the ominous rise of COVID cases, Narcisse on Thursday finally relented. Magnet school students, he announced, can return but first have to complete a form to “hold” open their old seat.

It’s a form that was created on Friday and revised Monday. School officials are asking that kids stay at the virtual school for awhile — nine weeks for elementary and middle schoolers, a full semester for those in high school — though the form does not specify any time length.

“We will work with parents case by case if they feel comfortable sending students back to an in-person instructional environment earlier than outlined,” said Letrece Griffin, a spokeswoman for the school system. “This is true for magnet and traditional students. Transitions are best at the close of a grading period.”

The form, however, also requires that the child return to their old magnet school “as soon as the superintendent (or his designee) announces that this agreement is no longer in effect.”

Fairleigh Jackson, like Oster, is on the fence. Jackson had lobbied the School Board to change course, but says she remains in the dark on key points. In particular, she’s worried that her son, who is entering fourth grade at his magnet school, will fall far behind while at the EBR Virtual Academy.

“I’m grateful for the virtual option but there are still too many unanswered questions as to the caliber of the program and about how magnet students would have their curriculum followed through so they can matriculate successfully back to the school,” Jackson said.