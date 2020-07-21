A massive push by the federal government to test 60,000 residents in Louisiana for the novel coronavirus is halfway toward its goal, and officials expect surge testing sites across the state to remain open until at least the first week of August.

The turnaround for results is averaging just under five business days — quicker than many commercial labs inundated with a growing backlog, but slower than public health officials had hoped for at this point.

The surge testing sites first opened two weeks ago in the Baton Rouge region and have since expanded into Acadiana, Lake Charles, Alexandria and Hammond. Any Louisiana resident age 5 or older — with or without symptoms — can receive a test free of charge.

More than 33,000 tests have been conducted so far, at a rate of 2,500 a day. The sites will remain open until testing supplies are exhausted, which is currently projected to occur sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5, said Kim Hood, the state testing coordinator.

With a spike in coronavirus cases nationally, some large-scale commercial labs are reporting turnaround times of a week or more. The average turnaround at the federal testing sites is currently at 4.38 business days, said Tom Wiser, a spokesperson for eTrueNorth, the firm contracted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to process the tests.

The longer it takes to get results, the less useful the tests are to contact tracers attempting to slow the spread of the coronavirus, said Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist. That's because with every day that passes, the pool of people a potentially infected individual interacts with grows larger.

"When we're dealing with a virus that can spread as quickly as this one can and has a relatively short incubation period, time is very, very valuable," Hassig said.

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the latest delays in testing have made it more difficult to stem the spread of the virus.

“The average test delay is too long,” Collins said. “That really undercuts the value of the testing, because you do the testing to find out who’s carrying the virus, and then quickly get them isolated so they don’t spread it around.”

Officials recommend people self-quarantine at home until they receive their test results; but in certain cases, that wait can drag on for days on-end, and many people don't have the luxury to work from home or take time off while they wait.

It took nine days for Mimi Walke, 26, a behavioral counselor, to receive her results from eTrueNorth after she was tested at drive-thru surge site at LSU's Alex Box Stadium. When the results did arrive, she said, they were inconclusive, indicating some type of human error, specimen collection problem or processing issue at the lab.

She was told to get retested, but she couldn't afford to take more time off from work to wait for results from the federal test. Instead, she sought a rapid test through Baton Rouge General Medical Center, her employer. In just a few hours, she learned she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"If I didn't get the rapid test, I would probably have been at work unknowingly infecting people," Walke said.

The rapid tests, which can return results in as little as 45 minutes, are still in short supply and are largely used by hospitals when patients are admitted to determine whether they should be sent to a COVID-19 unit.

Stephen Mumford, Baton Rouge General's chief operating officer, said he hopes rapid tests will be more widely available to the public in the future, but noted there likely needs to be a longer break between surges to allow companies to catch up on their production.

Mumford said testing at Baton Rouge General's express clinics contract with with LabCorp and are taking anywhere from three to seven days to return results.

At Patient Plus Urgent Care, which has six locations across the Baton Rouge region, turnaround is between three and five business days. Of the 700 coronavirus tests conducted over a seven-day period ending July 16, nearly 30 percent came back positive, said Bryan Parker, the director of clinical operations.

Ochsner Health said Tuesday it is extending its COVID-19 Prevalence Study through the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. The study provides free diagnostic and antibody testing to residents in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. To see if you qualify, visit TestBR.org.

