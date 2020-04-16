Louisiana hasn't come as close to running out of hospital beds or ventilators as models predicted, an outcome officials attributed to a combination of the success of a stay-at-home order that has tamped down infections and the worst-case assumptions that were baked into the state's numbers.
In the hard-hit New Orleans region, for instance, state models projected 2,927 people would have been hospitalized with coronavirus at this point with social distancing in effect but without a stay-at-home order. As of Thursday, 790 coronavirus patients were in hospitals in the greater New Orleans area – fewer than the 1,024 projected at this point with the stay-at-home order in effect.
Health department data shows similarly good news for ventilator use in the New Orleans region, where 156 were on ventilators Thursday, compared to 397 projected with the stay-at-home order in effect. More than 1,000 were expected to be on ventilators without the order, according to the models.
The data illustrates the state has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from previous weeks, when officials raced to build temporary hospitals and secure ventilators because models showed the New Orleans region was on track to run out of beds and ventilators in early April. Officials say the improvement comes from the stay-at-home order severely slowing the spread, as well as key metrics looking significantly better than expected.
For instance, Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said officials initially projected 20% of those infected would be hospitalized and 30% of those people would be put on ventilators. The average hospital stay for coronavirus patients was projected at 14 days, and the length of time people would be on vents was projected at 20 days.
All those numbers look better than the projections, Billioux said, into the stay-at-home order. About 14% of those infected are hospitalized, with a length of stay of 10 days on average. While early on, Louisiana saw 36% of those hospitalized on ventilators, that has fallen to 22%, with the average patient being on a ventilator for 14 days.
The data also indicate various regions of the state are seeing different trajectories. For instance, the Baton Rouge region is seeing slightly more coronavirus patients in hospitals than expected – 419 are currently hospitalized, compared to the projected 343 at this point of the stay-at-home order. The Capital region is seeing significantly fewer patients on ventilators than projected, however, at 88 compared to 137 projected.
As Louisiana moves toward a gradual reopening of the economy, health department officials said they would work on modeling to build projections for what effects it has on the spread of the virus. Billioux said the state was working with Johns Hopkins University on that effort.
To build the projections, officials created different assumptions for how much the virus would spread. In models released to the media, four projections were included. The first was a baseline of 2.4, meaning an infected person would be expected to spread the virus to 2.4 people. Also included were 2.0, 1.7, which represented “effective social distancing,” and 1.3, which represented a shelter-in-place order like the one Gov. John Bel Edwards issued for Louisiana. For the virus to die out, that number needs to be under 1.
Those numbers are built based on the duration of infection, which is about 14 days, how much virus those infected shed, and how many people they come into contact with.
The projections show the New Orleans region could have neared 100,000 infections by May without any action.