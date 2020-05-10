Will Louisiana begin the first stage of reopening the state soon after being nearly shutdown by the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference Monday afternoon where he is expected to announce whether the state will begin "phase one" of loosened restrictions — allowing barbershops, salons and dine-in restaurants at a fraction of their normal capacity before the latest stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15.

The press conference will start at 2:30 p.m. will be live streamed on the governor's social media accounts, as well as local news channels.

You can watch the governor's announcement and follow live updates from the press conference below.

