Three days after the capital region had its first reported case of the novel coronavirus, the tally of cases rose to 13 on Thursday, including six in East Baton Rouge Parish and the first cases for Livingston and Iberville parishes.
The Baton Rouge region also had its first death from the virus that is causing a global pandemic, as a 60-year-old St. James Parish man was reported Wednesday night as dying from COVID-19 at a hospital in the parish, state health officials said.
As of Thursday evening, Louisiana had 392 positive cases out of 899 tests given by the state and 10 people have died from the respiratory ailment that COVID-19 brings on, the officials added.
Exposure of the virus's reach across Louisiana continued to expand Thursday, spreading out into Acadiana, central Louisiana and the southwestern corner of the state, affecting 26 parishes in all. The novel coronavirus continues hit all sectors of society as positive tests were reported Thursday for Saints football coach Sean Payton and state transportation chief Shawn Wilson.
With models showing the potential for a rapidly expanding number of cases that could exceed hospital treatment capacities in seven days, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Donald Trump for help Thursday.
City-parish government also will shut all of its buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — to the public on Monday and the buildings will be restricted to essential personnel though April 6.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the decision Thursday, joining other parishes in the region that have also closed buildings and urged some employees to work from home.
Meanwhile, the Capital Area Transit System waived fares for all customers until further notice, but is requiring riders to enter and exit from the rear side door of buses to protect drivers and riders.
In Ascension, where the first positive case in the region had been announced Monday, officials at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital announced Thursday they had opened a drive-thru testing site. The site in Gonzales is limited primarily to people with doctors affiliated with the Our Lady of the Lake system and who get an order to receive the coronavirus test.
The site is open daily from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies are available and around 50 people were tested on its first day on Wednesday, a hospital official said.
Ascension Parish had two cases as of Thursday, as did West Baton Rouge Parish, both the most in the region after East Baton Rouge Parish.
Meanwhile, a first positive case was reported in the St. James Place retirement home, which has been on lockdown since Monday. The person, who has been hospitalized since last week, was in the 52-acre retirement home's nursing facility only, officials said.
Retirement home officials say they have taken precautions to limit the virus' spread among the home's older residents, who are especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 illness.
In New Orleans, the Lambeth House retirement home in Uptown has become the locus of an outbreak that claimed at least four residents' lives and infected 23, officials said. A fifth resident's death was reported Thursday, but his test for coronavirus hadn't come back yet.
The St. James Parish man who died Wednesday was a pastor from the parish, Councilman Clyde Cooper confirmed.
The pastor, whom Cooper didn't name but who lived in his district, was that parish's first person who had tested positive with coronavirus. His case hadn't previously been announced before parish government and hospital officials disclosed late Wednesday night that the man had died.
On Thursday, parish and hospital officials in St. James Parish defended their actions, saying they didn't find out about the resident's positive test result until Wednesday night and it was reported immediately to the public.
"I realize the residents are under the impression that information was withheld during our last press conference, but that is just simply not true. We have been as transparent as the information that has been provided to us," St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said in a joint news conference published Thursday on Facebook.
Dufresne said state health officials were expected to contact the family, guide them through the self-quarantine process and work with them to identify who might have been exposed.
In another sign of furthering withdrawals from public life at all levels of society, Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Live After Five officials postponed their events until further notice.
Baton Rouge Blues Foundation executive director Kim Neustrom and board president Philip Smith Jr. said it’s too early to speculate about when the Blues Festival, originally set for April 18-19, can be rescheduled.
“This is a fluid situation that we’re in,” Smith said. “At this point, to look into the future would only be guessing.”
The Advocate writers John Wirt, Youssef Rddad, Blake Paterson and The Times-Picayune writers John Simerman and Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.