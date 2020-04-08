The rate of increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the Baton Rouge area slowed to its lowest level in more than a week Wednesday, though the rate of increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths is climbing.

The number of cases in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes hit 2,272 — up 5% from Tuesday. The growth rate was the lowest since March 29. There have been 83 deaths in the 12-parish area; more than three dozen of them are in East Baton Rouge. East Feliciana Parish reported its first death Wednesday.

The slipping rate of growth in coronavirus cases comes nearly a week after Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials predicted that a backlog of tests would skew the numbers upward for the next several days.

Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, warned, however, not to draw too many conclusions at this point about Baton Rouge-area case figures.

The labs processing the results have encountered delays. State figures don't indicate when the tests were given, meaning that due to the lab delays, completed tests could be from samples taken several days to a few weeks ago.

"Unless … you can tie those test results to the date when they were sampled, they're not really giving of a sense of the dynamics of the curve. They're giving you a sense of the dynamics of the testing process," said Hassig, who spent more than a decade studying HIV surveillance and intervention.

Hassig added that she is watching to see whether drive-thru testing sites begin ending their days without using their daily allotments of tests, which could suggest that the reservoir of infections in the community is starting to drop.

State officials have expressed some cautious optimism about a reduced number of hospitalizations and reduced use of ventilators after the statewide totals recently reached all-time highs. On Wednesday, the number of people on ventilators statewide dropped below 500 — at 490 — for the first time since April 1, the state health officials said.

Hassig suggested the drop may, at least in part, reflect shifting medical strategies.

Recently, she said, medical officials have started trying to keep people in the hospital and on ventilators for shorter periods of time than earlier in the pandemic to improve health outcomes. COVID-19 patients with certain preexisting conditions, for example, have tended not to do well once on ventilators, she said.

"I feel like there is some transition happening in terms of how care is being delivered," she said.

The state Department of Health has counted 33 deaths so far in East Baton Rouge Parish — four fewer than the Coroner's Office — but even the state's total for the parish is the fourth highest in the state when compared against other parish death totals.

Parishes across the Baton Rouge region combined to add 11 more deaths on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase at any time since late March, according to state counts.

Hassig explained that deaths are perhaps the most unambiguous, if unfortunate, measure of how the virus has spread, but said they significantly, explaining a death might not happen until about four weeks after infection.

She said it shouldn't be a surprise then that, after the latest batch of new cases, the death count in the Baton Rouge area could also be on track for a rise.

East Baton Rouge Parish had 935 positive coronavirus cases as of midday Wednesday.