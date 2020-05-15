Things were sort of back to normal at Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness facility Friday morning as Baton Rouge businesses opened their doors for the first time since having to close due to the novel coronavirus.
Spectrum gyms were among the handful to welcome their members back Friday. Local franchises of many popular brands, like L.A. Fitness and Planet Fitness, are still closed and haven't announced reopening plans yet following the state's relaxation of the stay-at-home order implemented to mitigate spread of the virus.
For Michael Bonnette, a Baton Rouge man who strives to exercise every day if he can, it "felt good to be back" at the gym he has frequented for the past two years.
"I had no worries whatsoever about coming back here," Bonnette said during the middle of his workout.
He's a longtime member at Spectrum's Fitness and Medical Wellness center located at 7069 Perkins Road.
Bonnette, and a few others, wasn't wearing a mask. He tried, but said it became "too cumbersome."
"I think I will if I can find something lighter," he said.
Michael Powers, another Spectrum faithful, said it felt good to just "get back to his normal exercising routine." Powers quipped he had gained a little weight while in quarantine, despite trying to stay active by running and walking in his neighborhood.
"I felt comfortable coming here," Powers said. "Just made sure I washed my hands and wiped off everything after I used any equipment."
Members who returned Friday entered to find sanitation stations set up throughout the gym and all staff wearing face masks, even though the gym isn't requiring customers to put them on.
Bridget Guidry, club director of the location, said staff are required to wipe down all equipment for now as many restrictions and social distancing mandates remain in place in the hopes of preventing a spike in new cases.
Some of the gym's cardio equipment was also roped off to discourage members from getting too close.
"Everyone has really been following the rules, wiping down the equipment too after they use it, even the free weights," Guidry said.
In downtown Baton Rouge, the Cajun Fitness gym on Third Street opened at 5 a.m. Friday.
General Manager Andre Vinnings said about five customers had passed through that morning to get a little exercise time in.
"That's normal," he said. "We're a niche gym with a bit higher price point."
The gym is following social distancing guidelines as well and wrapping gym equipment in plastic.