A local entrepreneurship support organization NexusLA and the Louisiana Technology Park are co-hosting a virtual business resource webinar on Thursday.
The Tech Park Academy expects to have Susheel Kumar, a public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance and Bryan Greenwood associate state director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.
The webinar is expected to focus on how entrepreneurs can apply for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan which was approved for Louisiana recently to curb the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The webinar is estimated to last an hour and attendees can meet on Zoom, a video application on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.
The event is available at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-L6iz-aFSxeu1Av8FhFkNA