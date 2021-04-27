What is the future of the mask mandate in Louisiana? Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss this and other coronavirus restrictions in a press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The governor is expected to announce what pandemic restrictions the state will have to live under for the next few weeks. Edwards' current Phase 3 order expires Wednesday.

The news conference comes after an expected announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masking outdoors; the CDC is expected to unveil new guidance allowing vaccinated people to go without a mask outdoors.

The CDC's announcement is expected at 11:15 a.m. Edwards has typically followed CDC and White House guidance on masking and other related pandemic restrictions.

Watch the press conference below at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video player? Click here.