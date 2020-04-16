Build Baton Rouge was already facing a $362,000 budget shortfall for the year before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now the organization needs to hire three additional employees to administer federal funds related to the pandemic, and two major commercial tenants have requested rent forbearance.
Chris Tyson, head of the redevelopment agency, said during a teleconference meeting of the Build Baton Rouge board Thursday that both Electric Depot and Model Block have said they won’t be able to make rent payments “for the next several months” because of the business shutdowns caused by the disease outbreak and state-imposed stay-at-home orders.
Electric Depot, a mixed-use development at 1508 Government St., which includes several restaurants, housing and the Red Stick Social gathering space, is paying $9,916 a month in rent. Model Block, a cluster of several buildings on the 2900 block of Government Street that house small retailers and offices, pays $4,809 a month.
The details of the rent forbearance are being worked on, Tyson said.
Along with redeveloping properties, Build Baton Rouge serves as the administrator for the federal Housing and Urban Development grant funds that come into the city-parish. The recent coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress earmarks $3 million in federal funds for the programs. Tyson said the plan is to get Build Baton Rouge to administer the $1 million in Emergency Solutions Grants and $370,000 in funding for Housing for Persons with AIDS.
“We had been discussing with the city taking over those programs, but that has been accelerated because of the additional stimulus money and the new dollars that will have to be administered,” Tyson said.
Build Baton Rouge has largely been operating on unreliable and nonrecurring funding sources since it was formed in 2007. The biggest source of income in the current $1.29 million budget is a $525,000 contribution from the city-parish. The city-parish has given Build Baton Rouge $500,000 annually since 2018.
The future of that funding is murky, considering business shutdowns related to the pandemic are drying up sales tax revenue. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is proposing hiring freezes and deleting vacant positions as a way of trimming the budget.
“None of us feel comfortable projecting where this thing is going now,” Tyson said.
Build Baton Rouge has asked the Capital Area Finance Authority for a grant to help with the budget shortfall. Tyson said he hopes to address the organization in the near future. The organization has reached out to other groups for grant funding.
The fact that Build Baton Rouge will be administering more federal programs and is trying to secure grant funds presents “tremendous opportunities," said Rodney Braxton, board chairman, “but if we don’t navigate these things properly, they could be profound failures.”