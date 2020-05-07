Police juries, parish councils, municipalities, school boards, and sheriffs collectively could lose up to a $1.1 billion in revenues over the next two fiscal years, largely because of the effects of the coronavirus and the response to the pandemic, according to Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.

His office’s auditors looked at tax losses from sales, ad valorem, as well as severance taxes and mineral royalties to make their estimates. The report helps local officials anticipate budget adjustments and to develop plans to balance local budgets by spending cuts, tax increases, loans, and disaster grants.

Business shutdowns and unemployment resulting from the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, lower demand for energy as a result of the virus fight and past increases in oil production by other countries that caused lower oil prices are factors in the report's projections. More than 310,000 workers have filed for unemployment benefits in Louisiana and the list is growing daily. Louisiana has confirmed nearly 31,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The legislative auditor performs the same function, projecting revenue collections and fiscal health, for local government as economists for the administration and Legislature do for the state.

COVID-19 impact on local revenues COVID-19 impact on local revenues by Louisiana Legislative Auditor

Both those economists, Manfred Dix for the administration and Greg Albrecht for the Legislature, will be making their presentation Monday at a much-anticipated meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. The REC officially determines how much money legislators can spend on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing how well the state has done at stunting the daily growth of new cases and in preparing for the advent of the pandemic’s continued spread. He needs to decide this week whether to reopen the state, and if so how, when the statewide emergency order expires Friday, May 15.

On a local level Purpera’s auditors calculated parish and municipal governmental entities will take in between $404.7 million to $1.1 billion less – 2.3% to 6.9% – during the current Fiscal Year 2020 and the next fiscal year, 2021. The average total loss is $787.5 million, or 4.6%.

This is the money that local governments use to pay much of the salaries for parish sheriff deputies and city police officers, firefighters, and schoolteachers. It is the funds relied upon to overlay and maintain roadways and provide other local services.