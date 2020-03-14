Scotlandville High School coach Carlos Sample usually avoids making comparisons. Sample strayed from the norm briefly, calling his senior class the “most accomplished” in a four-year span.
It was only appropriate, since the six seniors had completed one final conquest — overwhelming second-seeded St. Augustine 66-39 in the Division I select title game Saturday at Scotlandville.
“I am thankful that we had the opportunity to play this game today with everything that is going on,” Sample said. “They’ve worked their butts off.
“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s a bittersweet feeling for me, because I’ve watched them grow from boys to men. I’m so proud of them, and the best is yet to come for them.”
The rest of the LHSAA’s Division I might be willing to spring for parting gifts for Virginia signee Reece Beekman and the other five Scotlandville seniors. Beekman claimed MVP honors in the title game for a third straight year as Scotlandville, a team ranked 12th nationally, won its fourth straight Division I crown.
The top-seeded Hornets (33-2) have won seven LHSAA titles in 11 seasons.
“They shoot the ball very well in their gym,” St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “All year long they’ve done a good job of getting in transition and hitting shots. We had some blown assignments in transition and they were able to capitalize on our mistakes.”
Playing at home in the Scotlandville gym based on an LHSAA rule change for select schools and playing without fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic concerns provided pre-game drama. Neither factor derailed the Hornets' focus.
Beekman shed tears as his final high school ended, punctuating the emotion he and his teammates played with in their final game.
“Four years … at first I thought it was going to be forever,” Beekman said. “And they just flew by and now it is over. These are my brothers for life. When I moved down here (from Milwaukee), I didn’t know what to expect. They guys made life easy for me. Of all the titles, this is my favorite.”
Beekman and his teammates, led by fellow seniors Tai’Reon Joseph and Carvell Teasett, made things difficult for St. Augustine in the title game for the second straight year. Beekman finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Teasett and Joseph each scored 20 points. Teasett made five 3-pointers, while Joseph finished with four.
Scotlandville drained 11 3-pointers and made 50.9 % of its shots (26 of 51), compared to 29.2 % (12 of 41) for the Purple Knights (31-2), who saw a 26-game winning streak come to an end. D’Mari Wiltz (14 points) and Jaron Pierre (13) led St. Aug.
A dunk by Jason Malbrue helped St. Aug take an early 3-0 lead. Scotlandville countered by scoring the next 10 points. Teasett’s first 3-pointer at the 5:18 mark put the Hornets in front 5-3 and they never trailed again.
Scotlandville led 10-6 after one quarter. St. Aug was never able to gain any traction on offense as the Hornets defended ever shot and then got out in transition to score. Scotlandville made 8 of its 12 second-quarter shots, including four more 3-pointers.
The Hornets led by as much 17 points and took a 33-16 lead into the locker room. It was more of the same in the second half as Scotlandville continued to extend its lead. Beekman’s jumper in the lane with 3:55 left in the third quarter pushed the Scotlandville lead to 25 points at 47-22.
It was a 23-point Scotlandville lead after three quarters. The Hornets extended it to 26 points in the fourth period.
Teasett praised his teammates for always looking for the open shooter. He added, “And when they find me, I try to reward them with an assist.”
Parents filtered into the gym soon after the game for an impromptu celebration that had a picture perfect ending — a Hornet team photo with all four Division I trophies.