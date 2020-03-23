The coronavirus pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of local courts prevents landlords from evicting tenants at this time, but the situation doesn't absolve tenants from paying their rent when it's due April 1.

And unless the federal and/or state government announce some kind of emergency rental assistance in the coming days, fair housing advocates say, tenants who couldn't afford to pay their rent this month could owe double the money when courts reopen.

And if they can't pay up, there could be a lot more people on the streets.

"We are expecting to see a tsunami of evictions when the courts open back up," Maxwell Ciardullo, director of policy and communications for the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, said Monday. "That's why we're advocating for housing relief that will benefit renters in whatever (stimulus) relief package Congress takes up."

Some homeowners could face the same situation because temporary suspensions of foreclosures doesn't necessarily mean they don't have to keep their mortgage payments current as well.

The few eviction protections the federal government put in place for homeowners exclude renters, he added.

Ciardullo said his organization has heard from dozens of people who were laid off off recently or are facing financial hardships, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industry, following the socializing restrictions handed down by Gov. John Bel Edwards that are designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the coronavirus.

The orders to "shelter-in-place" from the state and local levels have temporarily shut down many businesses, leading to furloughs and layoffs for thousands just weeks before April 1 rent is due.

The governor's order has also put evictions on hold at least until April 13 in most cities and towns. Officials have said that could be extended if the outbreak of the virus hasn't waned in the next two weeks.

Any eviction hearings that were scheduled through April 20 in Baton Rouge City Court will get rescheduled by the court.

A moratorium on evictions in New Orleans is in effect until April 24.

"This is not a moratorium to say you don't have to pay your rent," said Elzie Alford, clerk of court/judicial administrator for Baton Rouge City Court, "(but) you do have additional time to make sure you can get your finances together to get back on track."

Something that will likely be more difficult for some is if landlords tack on late fees on top of what tenants owe for outstanding rent. Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, says landlords could have the right do so if stated in their lease agreements.

Tuggle said the SLLS, which serves as an advocacy group and offers legal aid to low-income residents, has received just as many calls from anxious renters wanting clarity over whether they're still obligated to pay rent with the governor's order in effect.

She said Monday that some landlords in the New Orleans area have already taken the first step toward evicting tenants during the pandemic through first notices which don't have to be issued by the courts.

She said similar calls haven't started tricking in yet in the Baton Rouge area.

"We've seen in prior disasters, like Hurricane Katrina, some landlords take illegal actions to try and get possession of their rental properties again," Tuggle said. "That could be them shutting off the water, if it's included in the tenant's monthly rent, or they might remove a circuit breaker from the utility box."

With the governor's order in place, officials note, it's illegal for a landlord to lock anyone out of their rental property, to throw away a tenant's personal belongings, or cut off a person's utilities because they didn't pay their rent.

Should that happen, Tuggle said, a tenant should seek an attorney to take action against their landlord.

Ciardullo said if state and local leaders really want people to stay home until this outbreak is over, policies and assistance must be put in place to ensure they can afford to do so, even in the midst of job losses due to an economic recession.

"This is a public health emergency," he said. "Stable housing in our best defense. Without it, we would see these people doubled up in close quarters or possibly living in street encampments, and that's where the virus is liable to spread quicker and then overwhelm our health system."