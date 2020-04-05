The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 656 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, while the number of deaths in the Capital region hit 54, new data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.
Sunday's death tally in the Baton Rouge region was the largest single-day increase in at least a week -- at nine in one day -- as the number of deaths in 12-parish region have almost doubled since Thursday, according to state tallies.
The state also reported 22 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, up eight from Saturday, but only two more compared with what the parish Coroner's Office had reported Friday. Ascension Parish had 11 deaths, up four from Saturday.
The state's reporting of deaths has sometimes lagged what local coroner's have tallied.
Sunday's data only added 35 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge Parish to Saturday's total of 621, which saw a big jump due to a logjam of lab results reported to the LDH, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Saturday.
Statewide, the numbers were a bit starker. Confirmed COVID-19 cases totaled 13,010 in 61 of the state's 64 parishes, a 514-case increase from Saturday's totals. The death toll from the virus also rose to 477 — an increase in 68. That marks the biggest single-day jump in the state so far. The previous high was a 60-death increase from April 2 to April 3.
Of the 1,803 patients hospitalized statewide, 561 are on ventilators. As the state continues to grapple with a low stock of ICU beds and ventilators, officials announced Saturday that an additional 200 ventilators from the national stockpile would be sent to Louisiana.
Across the 12-parish Capital region, parishes added a combined 99 new cases, bringing the total to 1,624. The 6.5% increase over Saturday is a much slower rate of growth than in recent days when the results from batches of tests were being reported.
After East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish continued to hold second place in the region for cases on Sunday, at 286, though the parish added only two cases over Saturday.
The influx of new case reporting this week has created significant increases in the number of diagnosed cases across the region. The regional total of 1,624 cases represents a more than tripling of the tallies from last Sunday, March 29, when the number was only 445.
In East Baton Rouge, the case tally has quadrupled over the same one-week period, but in that time, Tangipahoa Parish has been the fastest grower of all parishes in the region, rising from 10 to 171 cases in a week. Just since Friday, the total has more than tripled, rising from 55 to 171.
Overall, a total of 60,325 tests have been reported in the state, a majority processed by commercial labs. More than 21% have come back positive.
A complete breakdown of coronavirus numbers in the region can be seen below:
- East Baton Rouge: 656 cases, 22 deaths, 336 state tests, 3,838 commercial tests
- Ascension: 286 cases, 11 deaths, 27 state tests, 1,323 commercial tests
- Tangipahoa: 171 cases, 2 deaths, 6 state tests, 625 commercial tests
- St. James: 155 cases, 6 deaths, 77 state tests, 159 commercial tests
- Iberville: 122 cases, 5 deaths, 3 state tests, 178 commercial tests
- Livingston: 67 cases, 1 deaths, 1 state tests, 194 commercial tests
- Assumption: 59 cases, 0 deaths, 6 state tests, 86 commercial tests
- West Baton Rouge: 40 cases, 7 deaths, 0 state tests, 32 commercial tests
- East Feliciana: 27 cases, 0 deaths, 26 state tests, 27 commercial tests
- West Feliciana: 19 cases, 0 deaths, 10 state tests, 117 commercial tests
- Pointe Coupee: 17 cases, 0 deaths, 8 state tests, 76 commercial tests
- St. Helena: 5 cases, 0 deaths, 3 state tests, 89 commercial tests