East Baton Rouge Parish won't be among the small faction of parishes that plan to defy the governor's extension of his stay-at-home order by allowing businesses and public places to reopen Friday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging parish residents to continue adhering to the provisions of the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing mandates until May 15.

"Stay at home means stay at home," Broome said Thursday morning, a day after parish leaders in West Feliciana announced they plan to loosen restrictions in their parish starting Friday, the day the governor's order was set to expire before he extended it earlier this week.

"If people want to see a decline so we can reopen on May 15 — if they want to make sure their personal health and safety is protected — it's advantageous to adhere to the stay-at-home order," the mayor said. "I can't control what's going on in West Feliciana (but) as the leader of this parish, we have to get these numbers down so we can have a hopeful horizon after May 15."

West Feliciana to reopen despite governor's coronavirus order and health experts' concerns In a departure from the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak, West Feliciana Parish will soon allow diners to eat in at re…

West Feliciana Parish's departure from state restrictions means diners will be allowed to eat in restaurants, people can return to church and libraries and museums can have visitors again, as along as establishments limit their capacity.

Health experts have already blasted West Feliciana Parish leaders for their decision, saying the parish is undermining the state's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which could cause more cases in the Baton Rouge region.

East Baton Rouge hasn't experienced the declines it needs to in hospitalization and the number of new cases reported day-to-day that it should to consider reopening the local economy.

The governor's office, as well as federal guidelines, state that local regions need to post consecutive declines for 14 days straight in those categories before considering lifting stay-at-home orders.

Just this week alone, the parish has seen its number of reported new cases ping pong from 32 on Monday, dip to 16 on Tuesday and then spike again to 43 on Wednesday and 44 Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Health's count Thursday showed 1,874 reported cases throughout East Baton Rouge.

As of Thursday, the Coroner's Office reported 158 residents in the parish has died for the novel respiratory virus.

Broome said she held a conference call Wednesday with owners and managers at least 16 local restaurants regarding some of the stipulations the governor included in his extension, like allowing patrons to dine on outdoor patios of establishments.

"I believe those individuals on the call understood the severity of this virus and understood our goal as a parish to see consistent decreases in the number of COVID cases and people being hospitalized," Broome said. "They expressed a desire to work with us to make sure we are taking every action step possible that won't negatively impact us in the 10 to 14 days ahead."