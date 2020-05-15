Kayla Townsend sat on picnic blanket with her sister, nephew and her mom midday Friday under the shade of an oak tree in an isolated field in front of City-Brooks Community Park.

Townsend, 24, a northern Virginia native living in Baton Rouge for the past few years, had the pleasure of a visit from her mother and family, who had brought her a new friend, a pet dog named Zoey, for these days of social isolation.

They were in the park off Perkins Road to throw the ball to Zoey and catch a little fresh air after plenty of time inside on the first day of the phase one reopening from the coronavirus related stay-at-home orders.

Despite the occasional jogger or walker, the park was fairly empty on a bright, balmy day, and the Townsends, who weren't wearing masks, were by themselves in the field.

Townsend's mom, Gina, said she and the others had recently driven 16 hours straight from their home in suburban Washington, D.C., to Baton Rouge to deliver Zoey and to see how Kayla was making out after her recent move to a new home in the Garden District.

"You know I just did a lot of praying down the road that we would get here. We've been in the house ever since we got here. We've haven't gone anywhere except for park, and I don't plan to go anywhere. I want to get back in the car and drive back up to Virginia and go right back to my house," Gina Townsend said.

Kayla Townsend, an environmental engineer, said that before her mother's visit, she had been visiting Brooks Park a few times per week to get fresh air, exercising or doing work on her computer.

She said she's seen the park busier on the weekend before Friday's phase one reopening.

Townsend said she thinks the state might be reopening a little early but also understands the demand from some in public to do so.

"I understand that businesses need that economic boost, but I do think that we still need to take a lot of precautions for social distancing," said Townsend, who has mostly worked from home.

Not far from the Townsends, Wesley Freeburgh, his younger brother and their friend were finishing the second hole of the historic City Park golf course. After some tough shots on the fairway, the guys recovered, mostly, for two-putts on green of the par 4 hole.

The course has been open since May 1, but an early Friday afternoon on the links was just what the guys needed.

"I wanted to get out of the house personally. I try to be active as much as I can while maintaining the proper regulations, and golf fits the bill, so ...," said Matthew Freeburgh, 21, who is Wesley's younger brother and an LSU student.

Matthew Freeburgh said that Friday was his fourth or fifth time golfing since the course reopened.

But all three golfers aired some caution about jumping back fully into their pre-virus patterns of life because of the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus. They suggested that things probably won't get back to normal for them for some time.

"I think I'll probably wait until everything fully opens before I go out into a restaurant and stuff like that," said Ben Bruhl, 25, the other man in the golfing threesome. "We've just been doing either delivery or takeout."

Wesley Freeburgh noted, wryly, that the crowds and pacing of golfers on the course have been better since it reopened May 1. Before then, while it was closed, people would walk onto the course and tee off without the normal spacing among golfers.

He figured Friday was a fairly light day because of thunderstorms on Thursday evening and more that were expected later that day.

Down Interstate 12 from City Park, 11-year-old Grant McCann was fishing the small lake inside Forest Park all to himself as his mother watched.

A hot spot earlier this year after BREC stocked it, the lake was left to Grant all alone as he was finishing up Friday afternoon after the others had left earlier in the day.

His mother, Molly, said Grant caught a few, small brim but that was almost besides the point.

The recently finished school year at home has been tough and, she said, she decided to take Grant fishing for the first time since the pandemic hit the state. The phase one reopening on Friday didn't really factor in to that decision.

"I think it was more just to get out of the house," said McCann, 31, who works as a neonatal nurse.

Though McCann said she believes it was time to reopen, in part, because so many people had already been venturing out, she also worries about a rebound of the virus later this year.