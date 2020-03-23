NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish government officials suspended all non-emergency services and directed employees Monday to stay home until further notice and work there, if they can.
Police Jury President Jeff Naquin said the direction to parish workers came in reaction to Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order. It took effect Monday at 5 p.m. in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 respiratory illness tied to it.
"The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance," Naquin said in a statement. "We want our employees and constituents alike to acknowledge the full severity of COVID-19 and to abide by the orders set forth by Governor Edwards."
All police jury meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Edwards' order lasts until April 12 and requires Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless they go out for essential tasks, like grocery shopping.
Naquin said parish employees should check in regularly by email or text message.
The parish of 22,300 people had one positive case as of noon Monday, but parish officials reiterated Edwards' warning that all must act as if "they know they have this virus."
The parish has more information on website at www.assumptionla.com and its social media pages.