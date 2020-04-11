Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who was critically wounded in the July 2016 attack on law enforcement, has been taken to an intensive care unit that treats patients for coronavirus, the Tullier family said early Saturday morning.
Tullier has been tested for the virus, but the results will take 72 hours. He has a fever and low oxygen levels.
Sheri Kirley, a longtime friend of the family who's helped with fundraising efforts, shared the update on the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page, which over the years has become the family's official outlet for sharing information on Tullier.
Kirley, speaking with James' father, said the family is concerned because neither of Nick's parents are allowed with him in ICU.
"Please keep the prayers coming, we need them," the update said.
Tullier and his parents, Mary and James, have lived in the Houston area the past few years since the ambush. Tullier has been treated at TIRR Memorial Hermann.