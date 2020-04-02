State officials said Thursday it will be up to local school systems to decide whether high school seniors set to graduate have met course requirements.

Local officials, in consultation with parents and students, can also decide whether students earn a grade or simply a "pass" or "fail" notation.

The recommendations address some of the questions for seniors that have surfaced since the shutdown of public schools because of the coronavirus.

They are spelled out by the state Department of Education and more information is available at www.louisianabelieves.com.

The state has nearly 44,000 seniors at public high schools.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday his stay-at-home order will be extended until April 30. Most schools are set to finish around the third week of May, which means schools may not re-open this year.

During his Thursday press conference, Edwards said the announcement will be coming soon.

“I don’t believe you’re going to see folks retained in grades unnecessarily,” Edwards said. “They can take grades from March 13. Or resort to pass/fail.”

State officials said local leaders are to continue planning graduation ceremonies and class rankings and that diplomas will arrive on schedule.

Schools will have the option to host virtual graduation ceremonies or in-person gatherings later in the summer once it is safe to do so.

It is up to local educators to decide how to calculate grade point averages and class rankings.

If a student needs to re-take a test to graduate it can be done this summer.

Traditional standardized exams have been waived by federal officials.

The ACT, which is supposed to measure college readiness and may be needed for scholarships, is set to be given on June 2.

Seniors taking dual enrollment classes – high school courses for college credit – will have several options, according to the department.

The Louisiana Board of Regents this month is set to implement a rule that will allow students to finish the course by distance learning.

They can also opt for an "in progress" designation that gives them until Aug. 31 to finish the class or they can use an "administrative withdrawal" designation to exit the course with no credit and nothing posted on their college transcript.

Requirements for students to earn college tuition aid through the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, remain unchanged.

Students opting for a pass/fail in courses should consult with high school counselors on what taking that route could mean for their TOPS eligibility.

The recommendations follow weeks of meetings with leaders of school systems, higher education officials, state education boards and others.

"This special time for seniors across the state has been disrupted by the COVID-19 event, and we are sensitive to the uncertainity this has caused to the students and their families," Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux said in a statement.

"We want to support and reassure them that the path forward and the ability to follow their dreams remains," Scioneaux said.